Dhaka to host int’l conference on Rohingya issue in Sept-Oct next: CA press secretary

Bangladesh will hold an international conference on Rohingya crisis in Dhaka in September-October next year, said chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday.

“The modalities of the conference will be finalised by April next and we expect that various countries of the world, including those, who are interested in this issue like the United Nation, European Union, China, India and USA, will participate in it,” he said while briefing newsmen at Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Tuesday evening.

In this connection, the press secretary said the government has been monitoring the Myanmar situation closely.