Dhaka to host int’l conference on Rohingya issue in Sept-Oct next: CA press secretary
Bangladesh will hold an international conference on Rohingya crisis in Dhaka in September-October next year, said chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday.
“The modalities of the conference will be finalised by April next and we expect that various countries of the world, including those, who are interested in this issue like the United Nation, European Union, China, India and USA, will participate in it,” he said while briefing newsmen at Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Tuesday evening.
In this connection, the press secretary said the government has been monitoring the Myanmar situation closely.
When asked, he said the chief adviser has appointed a high representative, who has solid professional background and a career diplomat to monitor the Rohingya crisis intensively and talk to stakeholders concerned.
He said chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus presented the idea of holding the conference during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held in New York in September last. “We talked to the UN many times over the issue,” Alam added.
On 19 November 2024, Dr Khalilur Rahman was appointed as the ‘High Representative on Rohingya Crisis and Priority Issues Affairs’ to the chief adviser.
Chief adviser’s deputy press secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were also present at the press briefing.