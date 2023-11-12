PM Hasina opens Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory (GPUFF) in Narsingdi, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, which is expected to help slash fertiliser imports significantly.

She opened the environment friendly energy saving and modern technology based factory with production capacity of 924,000 tonnes of fertiliser annually by unveiling the inaugural plaque at a civic rally on the GPUFF premises in Palash Upazila.

State-of-the-art technology is installed to run the factory smoothly while skilled manpower has already been prepared through proper training by foreign experts since the project’s inception.

Construction of a railway line is underway for connecting the factory to Ghorashal Railway Station aimed at facilitating transportation.