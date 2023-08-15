Cyber attack: various organisations take precautions to counter threat

Different government organisations and private banks have taken precautionary measures after a group of hackers threatened a ‘storm' of cyber-attacks in Bangladeshi cyberspace.

Some of the organisations have sought assistance from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ministry to parry the cyber-attack while some others formed cyber security teams.

At least three organisations have already confirmed that they formed Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT). The organisations are election commission, Ganabhaban and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

Titas’ general manager (ICT) Md Tariq Anis Khan told Prothom Alo that they formed CERT and informed the ICT department. It also informed the ICT division what assistance they need.

Bangladesh e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOVT CIRT) on 3 August in a press release said that a group of hackers, identifying themselves as ‘Hacktivist’ issued a warning that the cyberspace of Bangladesh would be attacked on 15 August. The hackers said they would target cyberspace of Bangladesh and Pakistan. The hackers claimed themselves to be Indian.

Meanwhile ICT division sources said although the group threatened ‘storm of cyber-attacks’, there might not even be any attack. The possibility of attack cannot also be ruled out. That is why the organisations of Bangladesh have to remain alert.