When police become content creators, social media guidelines widely ignored

A police operation is underway on a road. A woman riding a red scooter is signaled to stop. The duty police officer approaches her and says, "What is it, sister? You ride the bike well. Where is your helmet? That is also important."

The woman attempts to answer. Before she can finish, the officer proceeds to say, "When you left home, didn't your husband say anything? He should have put the helmet on your head."

A 1-minute-and-31-second video of this conversation between the police officer and the scooter rider was posted on 26 August on a Facebook page titled 'Force-360 by MH Nayem'. The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with over 1,000 comments and approximately 55,000 reactions from Facebook users.