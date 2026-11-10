Vehicles set on fire, crude bomb explosions: What message IGP sends to SPs

A total of 22 vehicles were set on fire across the country in the past 24 hours.

During this period, miscreants exploded crude bombs at at least 28 locations in Dhaka and six other districts.

Sources at the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said vehicles were set on fire in 11 districts, both in and outside Dhaka.

The incidents took place between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a police vehicle was set on fire, roads were blocked and shops were vandalised in Gopalganj today, Tuesday.

Over the past three days, a series of acts of sabotage have been reported across the country.

Against this backdrop, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir held a meeting with the superintendents of police (SPs) of all 64 districts.

He instructed them to arrest those involved in sabotage, intensify patrols and strengthen intelligence surveillance.

All metropolitan police commissioners and deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police ranges were also present at the meeting.

Additional police personnel have been ordered to be deployed in four districts—Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur.