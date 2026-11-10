Vehicles set on fire, crude bomb explosions: What message IGP sends to SPs
A total of 22 vehicles were set on fire across the country in the past 24 hours.
During this period, miscreants exploded crude bombs at at least 28 locations in Dhaka and six other districts.
Sources at the Police Headquarters and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said vehicles were set on fire in 11 districts, both in and outside Dhaka.
The incidents took place between Monday morning and Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, a police vehicle was set on fire, roads were blocked and shops were vandalised in Gopalganj today, Tuesday.
Over the past three days, a series of acts of sabotage have been reported across the country.
Against this backdrop, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Hossain Fakir held a meeting with the superintendents of police (SPs) of all 64 districts.
He instructed them to arrest those involved in sabotage, intensify patrols and strengthen intelligence surveillance.
All metropolitan police commissioners and deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of police ranges were also present at the meeting.
Additional police personnel have been ordered to be deployed in four districts—Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur.
A police source said that leaders and activists of the party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina had been carrying out acts of sabotage across the country centring on her announcement that she would return to Bangladesh.
Leaders who have fled abroad are instigating these activities and sending money to fund sabotage, the source added. Names of those behind the incidents have reportedly emerged during the interrogation of people recently arrested in connection with sabotage.
Officials concerned said that eight to nine crude bombs exploded at different locations of Dhaka University within a short period on Sunday evening. Three people were arrested on the spot in connection with the incidents.
The arrested individuals are from Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Naogaon. None of them is directly involved in the politics of the Awami League whose activities are currently banned. They carried out the activities in exchange for money.
However, most of those arrested in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country over the past 24 hours are directly involved in the politics of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.
According to Police Headquarters data, 29 people were arrested between Saturday and Monday in connection with acts of sabotage in different parts of the country.
Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira, spokesperson for Police Headquarters, told Prothom Alo that planned activities by criminals were behind recent acts of sabotage, including cocktail bomb explosions and arson attacks, in different parts of the country.
She further said that measures were being taken to prevent sabotage through increased intelligence surveillance, intensified patrols and checkpoints in vulnerable areas, public cooperation, CCTV and cyber monitoring, and coordination among intelligence agencies.
Necessary steps were also being taken to identify and bring to justice those involved in each incident.
She said greater emphasis was being placed not only on taking action after incidents but also on collecting information, assessing risks and taking preventive measures beforehand, she added.
Vehicles set on fire in 11 districts
According to Police Headquarters data, miscreants set fire to four vehicles in Dhaka metropolitan area in the past 24 hours. Three vehicles were also set on fire in Chattogram metropolitan area. In addition, 15 vehicles were set on fire in Narayanganj, Naogaon, Gazipur, Patuakhali, Mymensingh, Gaibandha, Satkhira, Bogura, Manikganj, South Keraniganj in Dhaka district and Faridpur. Two vehicles each were set on fire in Narayanganj, Gazipur and Mymensingh.
DMP sources said miscreants set fire to two parked buses in the capital's Farmgate and Pallabi areas on Monday night. In addition, two mini-trucks were set on fire on Sadarghat Road in Old Dhaka late Monday night.
Crude bombs explode at 19 locations in Dhaka
According to DMP sources, reports of cocktail bomb explosions at 19 locations in Dhaka were received between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Police have arrested at least 33 people in connection with these incidents.
Outside Dhaka, miscreants detonated cocktail bombs in Manikganj, Gopalganj, Chattogram, Shariatpur, Cox's Bazar and Rangpur.
DMP spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo that many people involved in sabotage had already been arrested. Security had been strengthened across the city and patrols intensified, he added.
Increased surveillance in four districts
Clashes and counter-chases took place between police and leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League in Tungipara, Gopalganj. During the incidents, a police vehicle was set on fire and several shops were vandalised. Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations blocked roads by setting fires at various locations in Kashiani upazila. Roads were also blocked on the western side of Launch Ghat Bridge, in the Sonakur area and at the LGED intersection in Gopalganj town. These incidents took place at various locations in Tungipara, Kashiani and Sadar upazilas from Tuesday morning.
Earlier, late Monday night, leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and Chhatra League blocked a road in front of the toll plaza at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge, carrying logs and oars. Several crude bombs exploded and trucks were vandalised during the incident.
Following these incidents, additional police personnel have been deployed in Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur.
Police Headquarters has also instructed the superintendents of police in these four districts to intensify patrols and intelligence surveillance.
Sources concerned said they had been asked to remain alert to prevent people from gathering in large numbers and carrying out major acts of sabotage.
Instructions against mass arrests
IGP Ali Hossain Fakir held an online meeting with senior police officials from across the country from Police Headquarters today. At the meeting, he instructed them to arrest those involved in recent acts of sabotage.
However, the IGP told the superintendents of police not to resort to mass arrests as was done during the previous Awami League government.
After the meeting, Prothom Alo spoke to the superintendents of police of three districts. The senior district police officials said the IGP had instructed them to ensure “quality arrests”, meaning the arrest of actual perpetrators. He also asked them to ensure that innocent people were not harassed.