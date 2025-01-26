Dhaka-Beijing agree to renew MoU on sustainable water management after modifications: Touhid

Dhaka and Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable water management during the Chinese president’s visit to Bangladesh in 2016.

Both the countries have agreed to renew the MoU after some modifications, said foreign adviser Touhid Hossain.

The adviser on Sunday disclosed this in response to a question of a newsperson at a media conference at the foreign ministry this afternoon after his visit to China.

He said as both Dhaka and Beijing agreed to renew the bilateral MoU, both sides have been trying to find out what modifications could be made.

“We have shared our observations with Beijing, and they have shared theirs with us. Finalising the draft will take some time, but it will be completed. Some more issues will be added to the renewed deal. This is why it is taking time,” he said.