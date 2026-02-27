Bangladesh denounces Israeli annexation move at OIC

Khalilur Rahman also said the move is designed to alter the legal and demographic character of Palestinian lands, including Al Quds Al Sharif.

Expressing grave concern over Israel’s decision to ease land purchase and open land registries in the West Bank to public scrutiny, he noted that such steps expose Palestinian landowners to intimidation and harassment.

The foreign minister said the actions are in clear breach of relevant international law and undermine the foundations of a just and lasting social order.

He categorically stated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state under the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only sustainable solution to the protracted crisis.

He rejected the land-related legislation and demanded protection of the land rights of the Palestinian people.