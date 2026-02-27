Bangladesh denounces Israeli annexation move at OIC
Bangladesh has strongly denounced Israel’s recent land legislation aimed at annexing occupied Palestinian territory, with foreign minister Khalilur Rahman urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirming support for an independent Palestinian state.
Addressing the open-ended OIC executive committee meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Jeddah, the foreign minister unequivocally condemned the Israeli legislation on land purchase, saying it seeks to unlawfully annex the occupied Palestinian territory, said a foreign ministry’s press release here on Friday.
Khalilur Rahman also said the move is designed to alter the legal and demographic character of Palestinian lands, including Al Quds Al Sharif.
Expressing grave concern over Israel’s decision to ease land purchase and open land registries in the West Bank to public scrutiny, he noted that such steps expose Palestinian landowners to intimidation and harassment.
The foreign minister said the actions are in clear breach of relevant international law and undermine the foundations of a just and lasting social order.
He categorically stated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state under the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only sustainable solution to the protracted crisis.
He rejected the land-related legislation and demanded protection of the land rights of the Palestinian people.
The Bangladesh foreign minister also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and urged unconditional and unhindered access for international aid workers and humanitarian support providers to affected men, women and children in the Strip.
Conveying Ramadan greetings from prime minister Tarique Rahman to the Muslim Ummah, he said the newly elected democratic government in Bangladesh looks forward to working closely with OIC member states.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Khalilur Rahman held bilateral talks with Pakistan foreign minister senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gambia foreign minister Sering Modou Njie, Palestine foreign minister Varsen Ohanes Vartan Aghabekian, Turkish deputy foreign minister ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya and Saudi vice foreign minister Waleed A Elkhereiji.
During the meetings, the OIC leaders congratulated the people and government of Bangladesh on the successful general elections and felicitated prime minister Tarique Rahman on the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), expressing eagerness to work with the new government.
The foreign minister shared the government’s vision and programmes, particularly on foreign policy, trade and investment, resolution of the Rohingya issue and enhancing the effectiveness of the OIC secretariat.
The dignitaries also expressed strong support for Bangladesh’s candidature for the presidency of the 81st UN general assembly.
Adviser for foreign affairs to the prime minister Humaiun Kobir, secretary (inter-governmental organisations) M Forhadul Islam and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the OIC, MJH Jabed, accompanied the foreign minister during the bilateral meetings.