Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries back Bangladesh’s UNGA presidency bid

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine and several other countries have expressed full support for Bangladesh’s candidacy for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The assurances came when Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman held bilateral meetings with leaders of a number of key participating delegations on the side-lines of the Executive Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine Friday morning in Jeddah and discussed issues of common interest.

The list includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar of Pakistan, Vice-Foreign Minister Waleed A Elkhreiji of Saudi Arabia, Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya of Turkey, Foreign Minister Varsen Ohanes Vartan Aghabekian of Palestine, and Foreign Minister Sering Modou Njie of Gambia, who is also the chair of the executive meeting.

Bangladesh government has nominated Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman as Bangladesh’s candidate for the presidency of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, scheduled to be held in June.