India's new conditions on rice import will not impact Bangladesh market

On 24 September, India introduced a new condition for exporters of all rice except basmati. The exporters must now register with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). The country’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued an order making such registration mandatory. Under this rule, non-basmati rice can be exported only after a contract has been registered with APEDA.

Bangladesh mainly imports non-basmati or ordinary rice from India. In the last fiscal, Bangladesh imported 600,000 tonnes of rice from India, and the target for the current fiscal year is roughly the same.

According to data from the food directorate’s procurement division, the rice import target for the current fiscal has been set at 950,000 tonnes. Of this amount, 97,000 tonnes will be atap (non-parboiled) rice, with the rest being parboiled rice.