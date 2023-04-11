Drivers face troubles as nearly 500,000 licences pending at BRTA

As many as 481,000 applications for smart card for driving licence are pending at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) as the contractor firms are not supplying the cards.

People concerned said one cannot apply for the government job as a driver without a smart card for driving licence while many people also face hassle in private job too.

Besides, smart driving licence card is also required for driving jobs at abroad.

The BRTA, however, has introduced e-paper driving licence system. Person seeking a driving licence receives a document containing a QR code after paying a certain amount of fee once he/she clears the driving test of BRTA and, according to BRTA officials, one will be allowed to drive a vehicle with this document until he/she receives a smart card for driving licence.

Indian firm Madras Security Printers (MSP) supplies smart cards to new applicants for driving licence. As of 16 March this year, according to BRTA, 310,000 applications are pending at MSP. Prior to this, the Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) was given the task of providing 1.25 million smart cards driving licences, but 171,000 of applicants are yet to receive their smart cards.