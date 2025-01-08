Rice prices went up due to temporary hoarding: Commerce adviser

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin has stated that the Aman season is currently in full swing, and there is no shortage of rice in the market.

Saying that the recent price increase of rice appears unreasonable, he blamed temporary hoarding for this.

He further mentioned that steps are being taken to import rice in large quantity to control the price.

The Adviser made these remarks today, Wednesday, at the inauguration of the TCB's January product sales programme at Deepikar Mor in the Begunbari area of Tejgaon in the capital.