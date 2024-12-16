Chief Adviser, Timor-Leste president pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, marking the 54th Victory Day.

They laid the wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial at 7.05 am.

After placing the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.