Chief Adviser, Timor-Leste president pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta on Monday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, marking the 54th Victory Day.
They laid the wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial at 7.05 am.
After placing the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion when the bugles played the last post.
The chief adviser of the Bangladesh and the Timor-Leste president also signed the visitor’s book kept there.
Advisers, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, diplomats, representatives of different development partners and civil and military officials, among others, were present.
The nation is celebrating the Victory Day with elaborate programmes paying homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Liberation War.