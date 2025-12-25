Tarique Rahman’s pet cat ‘Jebu’ returns to country with him
‘Jebu’ is the pet cat of the family of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. The cat also arrived in Dhaka today, Thursday, from London in the United Kingdom along with members of Tarique Rahman’s family.
After 12:00 pm today, the BNP’s verified Facebook page announced Jebu’s return to the country, sharing photographs alongside the post. The caption read, ‘Jebu returns to country.’
A short while earlier, the flight carrying Tarique Rahman landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. His wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman, were travelling with him on the same flight.
Tarique Rahman had shared photographs with his pet cat Jebu on social media platform Facebook before. Following that, the cat became a centre of interest on social media. At various times, Jebu has been spotted around Tarique Rahman in photos and videos.
Later, speaking to BBC Bangla in an interview about the photographs with his pet cat, Tarique Rahman said, "The cat belongs to my daughter. But now it has become everyone’s favourite. We all adore it."
After spending 17 years in abroad, Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh today. The Bangladesh Biman flight carrying them landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:39 am after travelling from London via Sylhet.
To mark Tarique Rahman’s return to the country, the BNP has organised a mass reception at the 300-feet area in Purbachal, on the outskirts of the capital. He will go there directly from the airport. A large number of party leaders and activists have already gathered at the venue.
After the reception, Tarique Rahman will visit his mother, BNP chairperson and former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.