Bangladesh up 5 notches, Singapore retains top spot in global passport ranking
Bangladesh has moved up five places to rank 95th in the Henley Passport Index 2026, reflecting a modest improvement from its position last year.
Under the latest global assessment, Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to 37 destinations without a prior visa, either through visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival facilities. Bangladesh now sits just behind North Korea and Palestine, both of which offer access to 38 destinations.
Despite the improvement, Bangladesh remains the seventh weakest passport worldwide. Within South Asia, it ranks above Nepal (96th), Pakistan (98th), and Afghanistan (101st). Maldives continues to lead the region at 52nd place, followed by India at 80th and Bhutan at 85th.
Historical data from UK-based Henley & Partners, which has tracked passport rankings since 2006, show that Bangladesh’s strongest performance came in 2006, when it ranked 68th, while its weakest position was recorded in 2021 at 108th.
At the top of the 2026 index, Singapore has retained its status as the world’s most powerful passport, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations.
Japan and South Korea share second place, each allowing entry to 188 destinations. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland jointly hold third place with access to 186 destinations.
The United States, which fell out of the top 10 last year for the first time in two decades, has returned to 10th position with visa-free access to 179 destinations. Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway share fourth place with 185 destinations, while Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates complete the top five, each with access to 184 destinations.
At the lower end of the index, Afghanistan remains the weakest passport globally, preceded by Syria (100th), Iraq (99th), Pakistan, and Somalia (97th).
The Henley Passport Index evaluates passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without obtaining a visa in advance, including visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, and electronic travel authorisation (eTA).
The ranking is compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is widely regarded as the most authoritative measure of global passport strength and international mobility.