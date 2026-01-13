Bangladesh up 5 notches, Singapore retains top spot in global passport ranking

Bangladesh has moved up five places to rank 95th in the Henley Passport Index 2026, reflecting a modest improvement from its position last year.

Under the latest global assessment, Bangladeshi passport holders can travel to 37 destinations without a prior visa, either through visa-free entry or visa-on-arrival facilities. Bangladesh now sits just behind North Korea and Palestine, both of which offer access to 38 destinations.

Despite the improvement, Bangladesh remains the seventh weakest passport worldwide. Within South Asia, it ranks above Nepal (96th), Pakistan (98th), and Afghanistan (101st). Maldives continues to lead the region at 52nd place, followed by India at 80th and Bhutan at 85th.