Dhaka, Riyadh to sign two deals on security, Hajj service

Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia is going to sign Route to Mecca service agreement considering "excellent relations" between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, said the government.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will join hands to train police personnel including women police.

"I think this is a new opening. Our women police are doing well. It's (such cooperation) good," he said after his meeting with Saudi deputy interior minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood at state guesthouse Padma on Saturday evening.