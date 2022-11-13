Dhaka, Riyadh to sign two deals on security, Hajj service

Bangladesh is the first country with whom Saudi Arabia is going to sign Route to Mecca service agreement considering "excellent relations" between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, said the government.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will join hands to train police personnel including women police.
"I think this is a new opening. Our women police are doing well. It's (such cooperation) good," he said after his meeting with Saudi deputy interior minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood at state guesthouse Padma on Saturday evening.
The two sides also discussed labour issues and import of LNG from the KSA at a cheaper price.
AK Abdul Momen said the government of Bangladesh is working closely with Saudi Arabia for further strengthening cooperation in trade and investments, security, education and culture, power and energy, civil aviation and tourism.
"We had a very good discussion," he said.
The Saudi deputy minister highly appreciated the role of the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina for steady economic development of Bangladesh.
The deputy minister briefed the foreign minister about the interest of Saudi Arabia for closer security cooperation between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia for common mutual interests.
The foreign minister told him that Bangladesh government and people are waiting to welcome crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh soon.
The Saudi deputy minister expressed his gratitude to the foreign minister for receiving him despite his busy schedule.
The foreign minister thanked the Saudi king, crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia for their cordial support for strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in multiple sectors.