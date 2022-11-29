Bangladesh among 70 countries to join UK in tackling sexual violence in conflict

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly has brought together representatives of around 70 countries, including Bangladesh, to drive forward urgent action to tackle the scourge of sexual violence in conflict.

The foreign secretary Monday opened an international conference in London. The two-day event that will end Tuesday put survivors of sexual violence in conflict at the centre of the global response.

Cleverly said the threat of rape and sexual violence as a weapon of war, or as part of its aftermath, should bring immediate international condemnation, and swift action to deter those attacks before they occur.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with survivors, determined to bring justice,” he added. “I want to send an unequivocal message to those who order, allow or perpetrate sexual violence against women and girls that “it isn’t combat; it isn’t strength; it is cowardice.”