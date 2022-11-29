Bangladesh among 70 countries to join UK in tackling sexual violence in conflict

International survivors, government ministers and representatives of NGOs are also at the conference to share what they have learned and agree on a united response to prevent atrocities from taking place in future.
Fazilatun Nessa Indira, state minister for women and children affairs, Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary of the ministry, and Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK, are representing Bangladesh.
The delegation also includes human rights activists Shireen Huq and Rani Yan Yan; lawyers Raziya Sultana and Sara Hussain; academic Bina D’Costa and artist Leesa Gazi.
This week’s conference marks 10 years of the UK government’s landmark Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).
The UK has been at the vanguard of efforts to combat conflict-related sexual violence for the past decade, ever since former foreign secretary William Hague and Angelina Jolie jointly launched PSVI in 2012.
Since then, the UK has supported nearly 100 projects across 29 countries – from safe shelters in Bosnia, to judicial support in Iraq and Colombia, and training for peacekeepers in East Africa.
New evidence has shown that an estimated 20 to 30 per cent of women and girls in conflict-affected settings experience sexual violence.