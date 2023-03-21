Sculptor Shamim Sikder dies

Born on 22 October in 1952, the sculptor was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2000 by the government of Bangladesh.
In 1974, Shamim built a sculpture in Dhaka Central Jail to commemorate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Her other notable works are: Shoparjito Shadhinota (1990) and Swadhinata Sangram (1999).
Shamim enrolled at Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts at the age of 15. In 1976, she moved to Sir John Cass School of Art in London.
She served as a faculty member at Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka during 1980-2001.