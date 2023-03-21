Bangladesh

Sculptor Shamim Sikder dies

BSS
Renowned sculptor Shamim Sikder passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday at the age of around 70.

She breathed her last around 4.30 pm while undergoing treatment at United Hospital, family members said.

Shamim Sikder had long been suffering from various health complications, including heart and kidney diseases.

Born on 22 October in 1952, the sculptor was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2000 by the government of Bangladesh.

In 1974, Shamim built a sculpture in Dhaka Central Jail to commemorate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Her other notable works are: Shoparjito Shadhinota (1990) and Swadhinata Sangram (1999).

Shamim enrolled at Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts at the age of 15. In 1976, she moved to Sir John Cass School of Art in London.

She served as a faculty member at Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka during 1980-2001.

