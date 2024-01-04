Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey assumes charge of BIMSTEC SG

Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, a senior diplomat of India, on Thursday assumed the position of Secretary General (SG) of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

He is the 4th SG of BIMSTEC and will remain its SG for a period of three years. He has succeeded Tenzin Lekphell of Bhutan, says a press release of BIMSTEC secretariat in Dhaka.

On his arrival in Dhaka on Thursaday, SG, ambassador Pandey, was warmly received by Abdul Motaleb Sarker, Director General (SAARC & BIMSTEC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and Directors of BIMSTEC Secretariat.

While speaking to Directors and other members of BIMSTEC Secretariat, the new SG reiterated the commitment of the Secretariat, under his stewardship, to work earnestly and with a new vigour to translate into reality the grand vision of BIMSTEC member States for expanding and deepening the growing cooperation amongst the BIMSTEC member States, within the framework of seven pillars of collaboration agreed by BIMSTEC Leaders.

He thanked the member States of BIMSTEC for entrusting him with the responsibility of SG and sought their continued support and guidance to the Secretariat, enabling it to meet their expectations. He also thanked his predecessors for their distinguished contribution as SGs.