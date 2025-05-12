Russian embassy in Dhaka celebrates Victory Day

The embassy of Russia in Bangladesh organised a reception on the occasion of the Victory Day at a city hotel yesterday, Sunday.

This year celebrations carry special significance since it marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the USSR in the Great Patriotic War on 9 May in 1945.

Alexander Khozin, ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh, and Sattar Mia, Head of the National Group company and President of the Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh, addressed the audience with welcoming words, says a press release.