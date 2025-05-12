Russian embassy in Dhaka celebrates Victory Day
The embassy of Russia in Bangladesh organised a reception on the occasion of the Victory Day at a city hotel yesterday, Sunday.
This year celebrations carry special significance since it marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the USSR in the Great Patriotic War on 9 May in 1945.
Alexander Khozin, ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh, and Sattar Mia, Head of the National Group company and President of the Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh, addressed the audience with welcoming words, says a press release.
Ambassador highlighted the decisive role of the USSR in defeating Nazi Germany and liberating Eastern and Central Europe.
"Any attempts to distort the historical truth, to whitewash Nazi criminals and their accomplices, to diminish the role of the Soviet people in the victorious end of the war are blasphemous and must be stopped", he stressed.
The cultural part of the program consisted of the performance by the Russian folk ensemble "Obraz" brought to Dhaka by the National Group company. The repertoire included ballet and folk dances from different Russian regions.
An exhibition titled "Way to Victory" was also held with archive photos of the key events of the Great Patriotic war.
High-ranking Bangladeshi officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, media and business communities attended the reception, the press release adds.