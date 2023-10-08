Democracy prevails in Bangladesh – is disinformation: Nurul Kabir

Nurul Kabir, the editor of the daily New Age, has raised concerns about the state of democracy in Bangladesh, saying that it would be a significant disinformation to claim that it is a democratic nation and the democratic continuity has been maintained through the elections in 2014 and 2018.

“It is the biggest disinformation to say that there is democracy in Bangladesh or that Bangladesh is a democratic country. A democratic government is carrying out the developments – it is disinformation. This government was not elected through proper elections, through people's votes. There was no participatory election,” he said in the Bay of Bengal Conversation at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.