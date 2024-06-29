Power supply from Adani plant halted completely

The power company could not provide any exact timeframe for the resumption of electricity supply.

Two officials of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) confirmed the developments to Prothom Alo.

According to them, the second unit halved its power generation on 25 June due to technical issues and had since been scaling up gradually. However, a technical glitch led to a complete suspension of power generation at the unit at 9:43 am on Friday. There have been efforts to fix the issues.