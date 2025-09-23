CA arrives in New York to attend 80th UNGA session

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today arrived here of United States (US) to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A commercial flight of Emirates airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members landed at the John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, at 3:00pm (NY time) Sunday.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Tareq Md Ariful Islam received Prof Yunus at the airport.