EC orders to withdraw two police commissioners, one DC, five SPs

It said the decision on withdrawal and transfer of the officials has been taken to hold the 12th parliamentary election in a fair and impartial manner.

The press release said a decision has been taken to withdraw commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet metropolitan police, deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria and superintendents of police (SPs) of Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur from their offices.

At the same time, the election commission sent letters to senior secretary of the public administration ministry, the home ministry’s Public Security Division asking the latter to forward the proposal on the posting of experienced and capable officers to the EC to replace the officials who were withdrawn.