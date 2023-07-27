Govt to increase hospital beds for dengue patients in capital

As the government hospitals designated for dengue treatment sees a growing admission of patients amid a surge in the mosquito-borne disease across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has taken initiative to increase the number of beds at various hospitals in Dhaka.

The DGHS also requested people from outside the capital not to come to Dhaka to receive treatment for dengue since there are necessary arrangements for treating dengue patient at hospital outside Dhaka