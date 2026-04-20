Dhaka looks for regional breakthrough after achieving peace at home: Khalilur Rahman

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh achieved peace in society following the Uprising of 2024 and they are strongly advocating a ‘much closer and well-functioning’ South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) that will deliver to the people of the region.

“Look, peace starts at home, and with our democratic transition, it has been shown, beyond any doubt, that we have achieved a peaceful society in Bangladesh. Then, regional peace,” he said, adding that they are also trying to resolve the Rohingya issue, one of the longstanding issues in the region.

The Foreign Minister, who attended the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, said they are in touch with all parties to this conflict and believe that they should be able to make advances in resolving this problem in a peaceful manner.

“At least that's what we are trying right now. And when it comes to global peace, Bangladesh is one of the top contributors to peacekeeping operations,” Khalilur told TRT World in an interview before heading towards Brussels.