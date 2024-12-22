Peventing Rohingya infiltration difficult due to corruption at the border: Foreign adviser

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said Rohingyas are entering through various routes, including land and waterways along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border due to corruption at the entry points.

He made the remarks in response to journalists' queries at the the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.

He was speaking about his recently concluded visit to Bangkok.

An informal consultation meeting among six countries was held in Bangkok last Thursday, chaired by Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.

Among those present at the meeting was Myanmar's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Than Swe.