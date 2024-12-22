Peventing Rohingya infiltration difficult due to corruption at the border: Foreign adviser
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said Rohingyas are entering through various routes, including land and waterways along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border due to corruption at the entry points.
He made the remarks in response to journalists' queries at the the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon.
He was speaking about his recently concluded visit to Bangkok.
An informal consultation meeting among six countries was held in Bangkok last Thursday, chaired by Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai.
Among those present at the meeting was Myanmar's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Than Swe.
When asked about the recent entry of 60,000 Rohingyas from Rakhine to Bangladesh over the past two months, Touhid Hossain said, "Our policy has always been not to allow any more entry of Rohingyas. However, sometimes the situation arises in such a way that we have no other option. In such circumstances, we allowed 60,000 Rohingyas to enter. It’s not that we officially allowed them. They entered through various routes."
Referring to corruption at the border, Touhid Hossain said, "We must also remember that there is a lot of corruption at the border. This is true. There’s no point in denying it. A large number of Rohingyas are entering through corruption, some by boat. However, it’s not just one border they are entering through. They are entering through various borders, and stopping this is becoming very difficult. But I don’t think another wave will come, although many are concerned. We share that concern. However, measures must be taken to stop that wave, in cooperation with the international community."
Asked about how the Rohingya issue is creating a potential threat to the entire region, Touhid Hossain said, "The older Rohingyas might accept the situation, but in five years, when the young Rohingyas turn 20, they will become unruly. That’s when we will face more problems, and everyone will face those problems. Already, some Rohingyas have reached Australia by boat."
Referring to his meeting with Myanmar’s foreign minister Than Swe, Tauhid Hossain said, "I told him (Than Swe) that Myanmar has no control over its border. The border is now controlled by non-state actors. As a state, we cannot engage with non-state actors. Therefore, Myanmar needs to figure out how to resolve the border and Rohingya issues."
The foreign affairs adviser also mentioned that many of the scam centers near the Myanmar border have been destroyed by China.
These scam centers are now mostly located on the borders of Thailand and Laos, he added.
Touhid Hossain said, "Many Bangladeshis are stuck in these centres. Not everyone went there through trafficking; some went there out of greed."