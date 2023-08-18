Information minister slams BNP’s reluctance to appreciate govt’s pension scheme

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruing Awami League (AL), said this while addressing, as chief guest, the inaugural ceremony of Chattogram City Corporation-Red Crescent Physio Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center at Kadamtali in the port city in afternoon.

He said the country’s remarkable progress in all sectors is gaining international appreciations but some ‘particular’ individuals and some political parties, including BNP, cannot appreciate it.

“It is very much unfortunate for the nation. We have a mindset to welcome any critical opinion. But blind criticism isn’t good,” he said.

Describing the features of the pension scheme, the minister said it has four programmes and one of those is meant for the very low-income group.

The government’s contribution will be same to the amount of individual’s contribution in that programme for ultra poor.