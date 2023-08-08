Law minister speaks on sentences for ongoing cases under DSA

After the decision to change the name and content of the controversial Digital Security Act (DSA) and make the Cyber Security Act, the question has arisen as to what will happen about the cases under the old law (DSA) and the sentences passed under this law.

Law minister Anisul Huq has said that they will give thought to the matter.

He said, "The position of the law is that, concerning the offences committed under the old law, the court is bound to sentence the offenders in accordance to the old law. But considerations will be made because the sentences in this law (proposed Cyber Security Act) have been considerably lightened, and this lightening of the sentences is the objective of the government and the legislature. And so efforts will be made so that the lighter sentences can be implemented."

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis called upon law minister Anisul Huq today, Tuesday, at the secretariat. After the meeting, the law minister spoke to the media about the new proposed law.