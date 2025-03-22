How concerned should interim govt be about Tulsi’s remarks on 'minority persecution'?

US National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard made comments about the persecution of minorities and the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh during a journalist’s question in Delhi. These remarks have sparked significant discussion in the media of both countries.

Indian media has long portrayed Bangladesh as a fundamentalist and pro-Pakistan state, aligning with the Indian administration’s stance on Professor Muhammad Yunus’ government. For them, Tulsi’s comments are like striking gold. One newspaper even commented that Professor Yunus’ government is trembling with fear due to Tulsi's remarks.

However, Tulsi Gabbard did not say anything that President Trump or a White House spokesperson hadn’t stated before. In a written comment to Prothom Alo, Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at Washington’s Wilson Center, described Tulsi’s comments as "familiar and old."

"Tulsi Gabbard herself stated that the issue of religious minorities in Bangladesh has been a longstanding concern. The key word here is 'longstanding' (Tulsi’s own term). Yet critics of Bangladesh’s interim government have used her remarks to condemn this government," Kugelman explained.