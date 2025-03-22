How concerned should interim govt be about Tulsi’s remarks on 'minority persecution'?
US National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard made comments about the persecution of minorities and the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh during a journalist’s question in Delhi. These remarks have sparked significant discussion in the media of both countries.
Indian media has long portrayed Bangladesh as a fundamentalist and pro-Pakistan state, aligning with the Indian administration’s stance on Professor Muhammad Yunus’ government. For them, Tulsi’s comments are like striking gold. One newspaper even commented that Professor Yunus’ government is trembling with fear due to Tulsi's remarks.
However, Tulsi Gabbard did not say anything that President Trump or a White House spokesperson hadn’t stated before. In a written comment to Prothom Alo, Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at Washington’s Wilson Center, described Tulsi’s comments as "familiar and old."
"Tulsi Gabbard herself stated that the issue of religious minorities in Bangladesh has been a longstanding concern. The key word here is 'longstanding' (Tulsi’s own term). Yet critics of Bangladesh’s interim government have used her remarks to condemn this government," Kugelman explained.
For a long time, the US has criticised Bangladesh for human rights violations against minorities. Just a week before leaving office, former President Joe Biden expressed not just concern but warned that the Yunus government would be held accountable for any violence against minorities.
Kugelman told Prothom Alo, "US concern over minorities in Bangladesh is not new. During Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, the US has expressed this concern on multiple occasions. Over a decade ago, the US administration expressed worry over how rising religious extremism under Hasina’s rule endangered minorities and progressive groups."
In 2015, during Sheikh Hasina’s government, at least five 'secular bloggers' and publishers were killed in attacks by extremists. The US condemned these incidents and announced plans to offer political asylum to bloggers facing threats.
Kugelman believes, "Some may conclude that the Trump administration will align with India’s stance on Bangladesh, based on Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks. However, I think Tulsi’s comments are not just about the Yunus government but also refer to multiple governments in Bangladesh’s history, including India’s favored Awami League government."
Sheikh Hasina and her supporters abroad had hoped that Donald Trump would take action against Professor Yunus’ interim government. Previously, Trump had expressed concern over reports of minority persecution in Bangladesh in a comment on his 'X' handle. Indian media at the time amplified this statement with equally sensational coverage.
Supporters of the past Sheikh Hasina government, living abroad, were most excited by this Indian media coverage. During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mid-February visit to Washington, these supporters welcomed him with large placards and banners, expecting Modi to help secure US sanctions against Bangladesh during his meeting with Trump.
However, this did not happen. Instead, President Trump directly dismissed claims by an Indian journalist that the US 'deep state' played any role in Hasina’s government’s fall.
Tulsi Gabbard’s comments have also stirred excitement among US-based Awami League leaders and supporters. An Awami League leader told a New York-based Bengali television channel, "The Trump administration will soon arrest Professor Yunus, similar to how former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was captured and imprisoned."
Two days ago, during a routine briefing at the US State Department, a spokesperson stated that the US government is satisfied with the measures the Yunus government has taken to ensure the safety of minorities.