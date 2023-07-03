119 journalists harassed in different ways in six months of 2023: ASK

As many as 119 journalists were harassed in different ways -- being tortured, threatened and accused in cases -- for playing their professional roles in the last six months of 2023 -- between January and June; of them, the highest 29 in Dhaka followed by 8 in Chattogram and Cumilla each.

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) revealed these statistics on Monday in a six-month human rights report, prepared on the basis of news from 10 national dailies, different online portals and their ‘own sources’.

Terming the custodial deaths as alarming incidents within the period, ASK said incidents -- like illegal detention, mysterious disappearance, murder of journalists, harassment and torture, border killing, violence towards women and the abuse of digital security act -- are taking place.