EC proposes 3yrs jail for obstructing newsgathering during polls

Describing media workers as the eyes and ears of the EC, Ahsan Habib Khan said the EC has proposed the inclusion of a new provision considering the security to journalists.
Anyone obstructing journalists from carrying out their duties, harassing them or trying to do damage to equipment belonging to journalists and people accompanying them will face maximum three years in prison or face fines, he added.
Last August, the EC finalised several amendments to the RPO, followed by sending those to the law ministry, and the ministry will place those to the cabinet after vetting.
Once the cabinet approves, these will sent to parliament and if the House passes these proposed amendment, these will come into effect.