Naem Nizam’s resignation accepted, Hanif Mahmood acting general secretary

As per the rules, assistant general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud has been given the charges as acting general secretary, it said.
The statement further said the Council rejects all the allegations Naem Nizam raised against the Editors’ Council and its president. All the decisions of the Council are taken on the consensus of all its members.
Council’s senior member Reaz Uddin Ahmed said as per the latest decision of the Council he was given the responsibility to bring Naem Nizam to the meeting but that had not been possible.
The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam, The Financial Herald editor Reaz Uddin Ahmed, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Dainik Ittefaq editor Tasmima Hossain, Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Financial Express editor Shah Husain Imam, New Age editor Nurul Kabir, Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, Dainik Inqilab editor AMM Bahauddin, Jugantor editor Saiful Alam, Dainik Azadi editor MA Malek, Dainik Karatoa editor Md Mozammel Haque, Desh Rupantor editor Amit Habib, The Independent editor M Shamsur Rahman, The Dhaka Tribune editor Zafar Sobhan, Samakal acting editor Mustafiz Shafi and Bonik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud were present at the meeting.