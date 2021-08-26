Naem Nizam’s resignation accepted, Hanif Mahmood acting general secretary

Editors’ Council has accepted the resignation letter of Bangladesh Pratidin editor Naem Nizam from the post of general secretary and appointed Bonik Barta editor Hanif Mahmud as the acting general secretary.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Editors’ Council held at The Daily Star Centre in the capital on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, a statement was issued, signed by the Council president and The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam.