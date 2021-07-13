Nahida Rahman, the ‘accidental ambassador’

Bangladesh at present has nine women diplomats serving as ambassadors in various countries around the world and also at a secretary level in the foreign ministry. Prothom Alo has spoken to all nine.

This is all about Nahida Rahman, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Brunei.

Nahida Rahman (Shumona) likes to call herself an ‘accidental diplomat’ because if her husband, a BCS admin cadre officer, hadn’t encouraged her, she wouldn’t have become a diplomat. He would insist, “You must create an identity of your own.”