Mourning Day being observed on 'July Martyrs’ Day

Mourning Day is being observed across the country on Wednesday on the occasion of ‘July Martyrs’ Day.

Marking the day, the national flag remains at half-mast in all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions of Bangladesh, including all government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers will be held in all mosques of the country seeking eternal peace of the July martyrs. Special prayers will also be offered in other religious institutions, said a notification issued by of Cabinet Division to this end on Tuesday.

Doa and munajat will be held after the Zuhr prayers in all mosques across the country today, seeking divine forgiveness for the souls of those martyred during the historic July mass uprising.