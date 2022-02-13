Names proposed to search committee to be revealed: Justice Obaidul Hassan

He said the political parties that are yet to propose the names would be able to do so within 5:00pm tomorrow (14 February).
After two meetings yesterday, the search committee today holds a meeting with where 23 eminent citizens of the country were invited.
A total of 25 civil society members took part in the meetings held yesterday and expressed their views about the formation of the next EC.
The search committee has received a total of 329 names from political parties and professional bodies for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who is also the secretary of the search committee, said this after holding meetings with eminent citizens in two phases on Saturday.
The president formed the search committee on 5 February.