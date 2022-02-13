Bangladesh

Names proposed to search committee to be revealed: Justice Obaidul Hassan

Staff Correspondent
default-image

All the names suggested to the search committee for the posts of chief election commissioner and commissioners would be published on the website. The media can publish the suggested names.

Political parties that are yet to propose the names would be able to do so within 5:00pm tomorrow (14 February), said justice Obaidul Hassan

Justice Obaidul Hassan, who leads a six-member search committee for constituting the next EC, said this at the welcome speech during the meeting with eminent citizens at Supreme Court’s Judges Launch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said the political parties that are yet to propose the names would be able to do so within 5:00pm tomorrow (14 February).

After two meetings yesterday, the search committee today holds a meeting with where 23 eminent citizens of the country were invited.

A total of 25 civil society members took part in the meetings held yesterday and expressed their views about the formation of the next EC.

Advertisement

The search committee has received a total of 329 names from political parties and professional bodies for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who is also the secretary of the search committee, said this after holding meetings with eminent citizens in two phases on Saturday.

The president formed the search committee on 5 February.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement