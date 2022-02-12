Eminent citizens urge search committee to publish all names it receives

Meanwhile, 60 eminent citizens and professionals have been invited.
After holding a meeting on Saturday, Ekattor Television managing director Mozammel Haque Babu said it is difficult to reach hundred per cent consensus under a different political circumstances. A big political section of the country is out of this process. So this search committee has additional responsibility. An acceptable list has to be published for the people. More caution has to be taken in disclosing the names. The names which have come have to be published just few days ahead.
Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta said the names which have come have to be published. Religious and ethnic minorities and women become victims of violence in connection with the election. As a result, their representatives have to be included in the commission.
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "Publish as many names as you have received so that the people can see. You can also sort out and propose."
He said he proposed several names.
"A number of political parties including BNP have not turned up. Discuss with them and try to include them in the process. BNP has been organising movements to change the government and that is a different issue. They can propose names for the election commission," Zafrullah Chowdhury quoted what he has said during the meeting with the search committee.
Samakal publisher AK Azad said those about whose credibility is above question are qualified persons and their names should be proposed.
"The names which have been proposed have to be published. The names which will be proposed to the president have also to be published. The search committee has assured the eminent citizens of publishing the names," he added.
Jugantor editor Saiful Alam said the names of those who have credibility with the people, have to be proposed . The names of those who have no greed and can take decisions independently, have to be proposed.