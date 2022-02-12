Eminent citizens urge search committee to publish all names it receives

The eminent citizens have urged the search committee to publish all names they receive for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

They also advised it to publish the proposed names in the media.

The search committee has given its assurance that the names will be published.

The search committee has held two phases of meetings with eminent citizens to nominate the names of the chief election commissioner and other commissioners at the Supreme Court Judges Lounge on Saturday.

It will hold further meetings with the eminent citizens and professional bodies on Sunday.