DMP won’t permit any rally on streets: Biplob

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will not permit any political party to hold rallies on the streets, said its joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.
"No permission will be granted for holding rallies on the streets. They will have to select a playgrounds or opens space and submit an application with mention of the selected location," he told the media at the DMP headquarters on Thursday.
He also revealed that the ruling party has been asked to find an alternative venue for their rally. All political parties seeking permission for rallies have been instructed to avoid the streets and find open spaces to minimise public sufferings.
"It might be an open field. All have been asked to inform the DMP after choosing their respective venues," he added.
The police official noted potential hardships for city residents, including emergency cases of hospitalisation, if hundreds of thousands of people gather in the capital.
The DMP ordinance stipulates that any meeting or rally in Dhaka city must seek permission from the commissioner. If anyone does not seek permission, it will be considered a violation of the law
"The DMP commissioner has taken the decision, considering the seamless movement of city residents as the top priority. Political parties have been requested to refrain from using the streets for their rallies. If they apply with alternative venues, the DMP commissioner will assess whether they should be granted permission or not," he added.
Biplob expressed optimism that the parties would comply with the instructions and avoid using the streets while selecting venues for their rallies.
Asked about possible actions if the BNP remains determined to hold its rally at Naya Paltan, he said political leaders often make statements to reinvigorate their activists, and the police do not take those to cognizance.
"We will consider what the law says. The DMP ordinance stipulates that any meeting or rally in Dhaka city must seek permission from the commissioner. If anyone does not seek permission, it will be considered a violation of the law," he said, reiterating his optimism that the parties will help the police force maintain law and order, and vice versa.