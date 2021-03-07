Nation marking historic 7 March

The historic 7 March, a memorable day in the history of Bangalees long arduous freedom struggle, is being observed across the country on Sunday in a befitting manner, reports news agency UNB.

In 2017, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognised the historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of Bangalees, had delivered his epoch-making speech of independence before a mammoth rally at the historic Racecourse Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.

In his 19-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu had made a clarion call for a non-cooperation movement asking the nation to prepare for the war of independence to liberate the country from the exploitative Pakistan regime.