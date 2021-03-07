Nation marking historic 7 March

The historic 7 March, a memorable day in the history of Bangalees long arduous freedom struggle, is being observed across the country on Sunday in a befitting manner, reports news agency UNB.
In 2017, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognised the historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage.
On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of Bangalees, had delivered his epoch-making speech of independence before a mammoth rally at the historic Racecourse Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.
In his 19-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu had made a clarion call for a non-cooperation movement asking the nation to prepare for the war of independence to liberate the country from the exploitative Pakistan regime.
“The struggle this time is for freedom, the struggle this time is for independence, Joy Bangla,” Bangabandhu declared from the massive rally.
In his speech, compared with US president Abraham Lincoln’s historic Gettysburg speech, Bangabandhu said: “Since we have learnt to give blood, we’ll give more blood. Insha Allah, the people of this country must be liberated...turn every house into a fort. Face (the enemy) with whatever you have.”
His speech worked like a magic spell inspiring the entire nation to join the struggle for independence from the autocratic and repressive rule of the then Pakistani military junta.
Awami League and different socio-political and cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes on the occasion.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the morning.
She paid the homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city at 7:00am.
She first laid a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the prime minister.
After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence.
At that time, younger daughter of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Rehana joined with the prime minister.
Munajat was offered seeking the eternal peace of the great leader, who led the country to be independent, his martyred family members, and millions of martyred who made their supreme sacrifice for the country.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will join virtually a programme marking the historic 7 March to be held at Bangabandu International Conference Centre at 3:00pm today.
Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations are airing special programmes while national dailies will publish supplements marking the day.
The Cabinet on 7 October 2020 declared 7 March as ‘Historic Day’ instead of the ‘National Historic Day’ in a bid to observe the day nationally and internationally, commemorating the historic speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages recalling with gratitude the courageous and farsighted leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in materialising the nation’s journey to freedom through his 7 March Speech.
The president said: “Bangabandhu’s speech on 7 March was one of the most celebrated speeches in the world. That speech was a great efficacious message to the freedom-seeking people to make them jump into battle breaking the chains of subjugation.”
“The historic address of Bangabandhu on 7 March will be an eternal source of inspiration not only for us but also for freedom-loving people around the world.”
The prime minister said, “The historic speech of the Father of the Nation was the source of the immense strength during the Liberation War. The everlasting speech will inspire the deprived, repressed and freedom- seeking people of the world.”