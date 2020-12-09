Nation observes Begum Rokeya Day today

Begum Rokeya Day is being observed on Wednesday, marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain, the trailblazer women rights advocate and activist in the Indian subcontinent, reports UNB.

She was born in 1880 at Pairaband village in Rangpur and passed away in 1932 on the same date, 9 December.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, this year the day is being observed by various government, and private, socio-cultural and political organisations with prayer sessions, placing floral wreaths on her portraits and sculptures, discussions, seminars and more.

Five prominent women -- Shireen Akhter in education, Colonel Nazma Begum in women’s emancipation, Monjulika Chakma in socio-economic development, Begum Mushtari Shafi in literature and culture, and Farida Akter in women’s rights, received the Begum Rokeya Padak, 2020 award on Wednesday for their outstanding contributions to society and women empowerment.