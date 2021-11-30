National Professor Rafiqul Islam passes away

National Professor Rafiqul Islam is no more. The 87-year old professor Rafiqul Islam breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the capital at 2:30pm on Tuesday.

The hospital's duty officer Avijit Roy confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

He said professor Rafiqul was shifted to the hospital on 21 November from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) where he was admitted on 7 October.