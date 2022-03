The government has decided to appoint Md Nazmul Islam as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Oman.

Nazmul Islam is a career diplomat belonging to the 15th batch of BCS (foreign affairs) cadre and he is currently serving as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Sweden, says a foreign ministry press release.

In his distinguished diplomatic career, he has served at Bangladesh missions in Jeddah, Beijing, Jakarta and London in various capacities.