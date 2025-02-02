No hasty decision in face of demand, education advisor on Titumir College

Education advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud on Sunday said the government will not take any hasty decision in the face of demonstrations issuing a deadline to meet the demand.

The advisor was talking to newspersons about the demonstrations of the students of Government Titumir College after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today.

“It is not rational to demand the announcement of a university by setting a deadline,” he stated.

The students of Government Titumir College have been demonstrating blocking the road in the capital’s Mohakhali area on demand of announcing the college a university. This has created a huge suffering for the people as traffic movement towards Gulshan from Mohakhali has halted.