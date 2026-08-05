People’s desire for change made July Movement successful: PM Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the July-August Movement became successful because the people wanted change, asserting that its success belonged to the country’s people rather than any individual or political party.

“The movement that took place in Bangladesh during July and August was entirely a people’s movement. The July Movement succeeded because the people wanted change. The movement succeeded only when the people became fully involved in it,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing a discussion titled ‘Seventeen Years of Relentless Struggle for Democracy and the Bloodstained July Awakening’, organised by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital this afternoon.

Tarique Rahman, also Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said people from all walks of life made the movement successful through their active participation.