People’s desire for change made July Movement successful: PM Tarique Rahman
The prime minister said people of the country, BNP leaders and activists and many other political parties that believe in democracy had remained on the streets over the past 17 years in the movement against fascism.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday said the July-August Movement became successful because the people wanted change, asserting that its success belonged to the country’s people rather than any individual or political party.
“The movement that took place in Bangladesh during July and August was entirely a people’s movement. The July Movement succeeded because the people wanted change. The movement succeeded only when the people became fully involved in it,” he said.
The prime minister was addressing a discussion titled ‘Seventeen Years of Relentless Struggle for Democracy and the Bloodstained July Awakening’, organised by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital this afternoon.
Tarique Rahman, also Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said people from all walks of life made the movement successful through their active participation.
He said, “We have made our position absolutely clear that the credit for the success of the July Movement belongs to the people of this country. It is not the achievement of any individual or any single political party.”
The prime minister said people of the country, BNP leaders and activists and many other political parties that believe in democracy had remained on the streets over the past 17 years in the movement against fascism.
“We never left the field. We never abandoned the people by walking away from the field,” he said.
Sixteen billion US dollars had been siphoned out of the country every year, he said, adding, “The present government began its work amid a fragile economy, a weakened healthcare system and a divided administration.”
Calling upon all political parties to focus on rebuilding the country, Tarique Rahman said enough discussions, movements, struggles and debates had taken place.
“Now is the time to rebuild the country. Now is the time to move the nation forward. Now is the time to remain patient and vigilant against those who seek to hatch conspiracies,” he said.
The prime minister continued, “We must alert the people and gradually implement the commitments we have made to them for rebuilding the country. We must fulfill the people’s aspirations.”
Turning to the government’s reform initiatives, the prime minister said the BNP’s 31-point state reform programme had evolved into a national agenda after receiving the people’s mandate in the last general election.
“BNP was the first to present a blueprint for state reforms under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia,” he said, adding, “It was later developed into the 31-point agenda through discussions with our allies on the streets.”
In the last election, he said, the people gave their full confidence and mandate to this 31-point agenda. As a result, it is no longer the BNP’s agenda alone; it has become the 31-point agenda of the entire nation, he said.
Speaking about the government’s performance since assuming office, Tarique Rahman outlined the challenges it inherited and the measures taken to address them.
He said, “After assuming office on 17 February, we found that every sector of the country had been left in ruins during the previous 17 years of authoritarian rule.”
Sixteen billion US dollars had been siphoned out of the country every year, he said, adding, “The present government began its work amid a fragile economy, a weakened healthcare system and a divided administration.”
“Immediately after assuming office, despite various international and regional challenges, the government took prompt measures to ease people’s suffering,” he said
Highlighting measures to address the energy crisis, the prime minister said “Discussions have begun on importing gas from Myanmar to normalise gas supply to industries and households. We have also finalised talks with Malaysia’s ‘Petronas’ company to bring LNG into the country by container at the earliest possible time.”
“This will enable us to supply gas to idle power plants and add an additional 4,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid quickly,” he said.
The prime minister added, “At the same time, to strengthen domestic energy production, we have decided to revive BAPEX, which remained ineffective for 17 years, and purchase two new drilling rigs.”
On employment generation, the prime minister highlighted initiatives to create jobs at home and expand overseas employment opportunities.
He said, “The ban on Bangladeshi workers going to Malaysia has been lifted. Work is also underway to establish large industrial zones in Chattogram and Narayanganj, where Chinese and Korean investments will come.”
At the same time, he said, around 50 closed BTMC mills and factories are being reopened under private management, creating employment opportunities for thousands of people.
“Special funds have also been introduced at different levels, including Dhaka University, to support young entrepreneurs,” added the prime minister.
Referring to the health sector, he said, “Over the next five years, every Upazila Health Complex will be upgraded from 50 to 101 beds. Within the next two to three years, every upazila hospital will have at least a 10-bed dialysis unit. Expansion of dialysis facilities at district and medical college hospitals is already underway.”
“We have made heart stents, dialysis, eye lenses and IT equipment more affordable for ordinary people by reducing duties and taxes in the budget,” said the prime minister.
On education, the prime minister stressed reforming the learning system and guiding young people in the right direction. “We want to redesign the education system around the concept of ‘Learning with Happiness’. We must understand what our children want and create the right path for them,” he said.
He also reiterated the government’s commitment to public welfare. “Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia always thought about the development of the country and its people. Following that legacy, the present government is equally committed to serving the people.”
Emphasising the need to protect the younger generation from drug abuse, the prime minister stressed expanding sports and cultural activities across the country.
“Recently, football competitions involving 22 lakh primary school children and the ‘Notun Kuri sports competition’ for children aged between 12 and 14 have been organized,” he said, adding, “The government’s goal is to create the right opportunities for young people to develop their talent and potential.”
Referring to the people’s key aspirations, Tarique Rahman said the government was working to fulfill their expectations through sustained efforts.
“Common people want peace on the streets, quality education for their children, better healthcare, security, and opportunities for employment or business according to their abilities,” he said.
“At the same time, citizens want to exercise their political and democratic rights in a timely manner. The government is making every effort to translate these aspirations into reality,” he added.
Reaffirming the government’s commitment to those who were victimised during the July Movement, the prime minister said the government would continue to stand by them and their families.
He said, “During the July Movement, leaders and activists of the BNP, other political parties and countless non-political citizens suffered. The government and the party are standing by the affected people to the best of our ability and will continue to do so.”
He added, “Those who need medical treatment will receive proper healthcare, while those in need of employment will be provided with job opportunities.”
Concluding his speech, the prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of the souls of those martyred in the 1971 Liberation War, various pro-democracy movements and the July Movement.
He also called upon all to work together to ensure lasting peace, economic progress and a durable democratic order in the country.
BNP Secretary General and Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presided over the discussion.
Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) President Mostafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Chairman Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, Gono Forum Executive President Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki, Gono Odhikar Parishad President and State Minister Md Nurul Haque Nur, National People’s Party Chairman Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam Secretary General Mufti Mohiuddin and Bhasani Janashakti Party Chairman Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu took part in the discussion.
BNP Publicity Secretary and State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salahuddin Tuku conducted the event. Leaders of Dhaka North and South BNP, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Krishak Dal and Chhatra Dal also spoke on the occasion.
Among those present were BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, BNP Standing Committee member and Finance and Planning minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Standing Committee member and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP Standing Committee member Begum Selima Rahman, BNP Standing Committee member and Minister for Social Welfare Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General and Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.