‘Why is my child being victim-blamed?’ asks Apratim’s mother

Nahida Begum, associate professor in the Department of Bangla at Comilla University, has expressed anger over various posts and claims circulating on social media about her son, Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, 13.

She voiced her anger when leaders of the Cumilla District Bar Association visited her home on Tuesday night.

Nahida Begum said, “My child was still just a little boy. I will never accept anyone blaming him. My son was too young to understand these things. They spoke to him sweetly, spent a long time gaining his trust and befriending him, and then portrayed him as the victim, saying, ‘Look, he was one of us, he was playing with us, and he died because of it.’ I will not accept that.”