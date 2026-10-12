Mobile operators propose emergency balance of up to Tk 500, with a Tk 10 fee

If the balance or internet data on a mobile phone runs out, emergency balance can be taken.

All four mobile operators in the country provide this facility, with a maximum limit of Tk 200. Recently, operators have proposed increasing this limit Tk to 500.

The issue was discussed in the latest commission meeting of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

According to the proposal given by the operators, a Tk 10 service fee, along with taxes, would be added to the Tk 500 limit for emergency balance.

One argument operators provide in favour of increasing the emergency balance limit is that customers would be able to purchase higher-priced packages.

According to BTRC documents, currently, a service fee of Tk 2 is charged if an emergency balance of up to Tk 200 is taken. With tax, this amounts to Tk 2 and 78 paisa.

When asked, Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam, told Prothom Alo that often it is not possible to buy the necessary package with the emergency balance at hand. For example, if a package costs Tk 310, a customer would not be able to purchase it with a maximum emergency balance of Tk 200. If the balance limit is Tk 500, customers could buy higher-priced packages as needed.