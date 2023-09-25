Govt has nothing to do under existing law: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq has said the government has nothing to do regarding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad under the existing law.

He made this remark in response to a query from a newsperson at the secretariat today, Monday.

The law minister held a meeting with United Nations special rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion, Irene Khan, before speaking to the newspersons.

BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was sent to prison 8 February 2018 after being convicted in two corruption cases of Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust. The former prime minister was imprisoned for more than two years.