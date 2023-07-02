My target is to change people's fate: PM

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina Sunday said her target is to change the fate of the people.

"My target is to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh," she said in an introductory speech at Tungipara Upazila Awami League office while exchanging greetings and views with people from all social strata of Tungipara to mark the Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister said the independence of the country was achieved under the leadership of her father, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu wanted to bring smiles on the faces of the people for which he announced the programme for second revolution, she said.

Expressing her resentment over assassination of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on 15 August in 1975 and killed four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail on the same year's 3 November, she said the target of killings is to halt the country's progress.