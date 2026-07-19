Draft probe report names Sheikh Hasina, others in Shapla Chattar case: Chief prosecutor

The investigation agency of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has submitted a draft investigation report in the crimes against humanity case over the killings surrounding Hefazat-e-Islam’s rally at Shapla Chattar (Square) in Motijheel, Dhaka.

The report was submitted to the Office of the Chief Prosecutor. According to Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam, the draft names Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted during the July Uprising, along with several others as accused.

Briefing reporters at his office on Sunday afternoon, Aminul Islam said Sheikh Hasina’s name appears in the draft report. He added that the report also names the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), the then director general of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and several other individuals. He said the prosecution would now review and verify the findings.