Sheikh Hasina tried to incite army to start a civil war: Chief Prosecutor

International Crimes Tribunal's Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said that deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attempted to create chaos within state institutions and tried to incite the army.

Tajul Islam made these remarks today, Thursday at International Crimes Tribunal-1.

The prosecution’s final arguments in the case against Sheikh Hasina and two others concluded today, and he made the remarks at that time.

Tajul Islam said Sheikh Hasina tried to provoke a civil war within the state. She tried to incite the army officers saying, “your officers are being tried — why aren’t you standing up?”