Need to draw a line between free speech and disinformation: Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

She was addressing the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on ‘Countering Misinformation and Hate Speech Requires Stronger Regulations’ in Vienna on Tuesday night.
She also advocated the need for stricter laws if the existing ones are inadequate to curb the menace of fake news.
“In addition to ensuring fundamental freedom of speech and expression, more effective and innovative solutions need to be explored to spread truth. If the desired results are not achieved through the existing laws, more stringent laws need to be enacted,” the Speaker added.
Urging people to shun conventional mentality, she said: “It is needed to change the conventional ideas, mentality and thinking. In addition to spreading the need for education among the older generation, the new generation should be well-versed with the latest developments.
“Strong family bonding and educational institution are essential for proper education. Media can play an important role in this regard.”
Shirin left Dhaka for Vienna, the capital of Austria, to attend the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on 5 September.
She will also join the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament (13SWSP) and the First Global Parliamentary Meeting on Counter-Terrorism.
The 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the world’s largest gathering of the highest level of parliamentary representation, is being jointly organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Austrian Parliament on 7 and 8 September.
This conference will be followed by the 13SWSP and the Parliamentary Meeting on Counter-Terrorism on 9 September.
Over 110 Parliament Speakers from around the world arrived in Vienna for the first in-person large-scale inter-parliamentary meeting since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.