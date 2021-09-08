Need to draw a line between free speech and disinformation: Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

Emphasising the need for drawing a line between free speech and disinformation, Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said that innovative solutions are needed to spread the truth in the society, reports UNB.

“Incorrect information can led people and the society in the wrong way. On the other hand, right and objective information can play a significant role in creating constructive opinion,” Shirin said.